Vehicle reported stolen and other reports Published 11:12 am Monday, October 30, 2023

A vehicle was reported stolen at 4:46 p.m. Sunday at 1333 Margaretha Ave.

Pop machines broken into

A pop machine was reported broken into at 8:13 a.m. Saturday at 80860 110th St. in Glenville.

A pop machine was reported broken into at 9:07 a.m. Saturday at 100 S. Central Ave. in Hollandale.

1 turns self in on warrant

Salvador Gomez, 39, turned himself in on a warrant at 7:19 p.m. Saturday at 411 S. Broadway.

Dog bite reported

Police received a report at 9:26 p.m. Sunday of a person who was bit by two dogs at 86161 310th St. in Blooming Prairie. The person had gone into the emergency room with Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.

Vehicle broken into

A vehicle was reported broken into at 7:08 a.m. Friday at 611 St. Peter Ave. Multiple items were stolen. The break-in was believed to have occurred between 9:45 and 10 p.m. the night prior.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

Police cited a juvenile for possession of marijuana under 21 and e-cigarette on school property at 11:04 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 TIger Lane.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 4:34 p.m. Friday of a theft that occurred on Wednesday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Police received a report at 1:35 p.m. Saturday of people who had reportedly skipped scanning at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Police received a report at 12:45 p.m. Sunday of a theft that happened the day before at 3:52 p.m. at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

House broken into

A house was reported broken into at 2:03 p.m. Saturday at 1516 E. Hawthorne St.

Tailgate taken

A tailgate was reported missing from a truck at 4:46 a.m. Sunday at 1508 W. Fountain St.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 8:22 a.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run on Thursday while in the parking lot at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

1 cited for disorderly conduct, theft, damage

Police cited Charlie Morris, 54, for disorderly conduct, theft and damage to property at 5:51 p.m. Sunday at 1011 W. Clark St.