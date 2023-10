Vehicle reported stolen, recovered and other reports Published 8:44 am Friday, October 13, 2023

Police received a report at 12:22 p.m. Thursday of a stolen vehicle at 826 S. Fourth Ave. The vehicle was later recovered.

Check fraud reported

Email newsletter signup

Deputies received a report at 5:09 p.m. Thursday of reported check fraud at 101 W. Main St. in Geneva.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 11:32 a.m. Thursday of someone who had reportedly been scammed out of $35,000 on Garfield Avenue.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report at 1:33 p.m. Thursday of reported identity theft on Margaretha Avenue. Someone’s Social Security number was reportedly being used in Ohio.

1 arrested after hit-and-run crash

Police arrested Tyler Allan Murphy, 23, after a reported hit-and-run crash at 2:18 p.m. Thursday at 142 Bridge Ave.

Vehicle fire reported

A vehicle fire was reported at 7:16 p.m. Thursday at 505 W. Front St.

Vape stolen

Police received a report at 8:29 p.m. Thursday of a vape that was stolen at 1201 E. Main St.