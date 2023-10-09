Suspicious man approaches girl and other reports

Published 10:16 am Monday, October 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

Deputies received a report of a suspicious person at 9:04 p.m. Friday in Hayward. A juvenile girl was reportedly playing outside and walking to another friend’s house when a man stopped her and asked if she wanted to see puppies in his vehicle. The man was described as driving a small white four-door SUV, was about 5 feet 10 inches tall and had long gray hair in a bun with a skinny gray beard.

 

Window reported broken

Police received a report at 7:43 p.m. Friday of a window broken on a vehicle on Edgewood Ave. The damage occurred sometime between 8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday.

 

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report at 8:37 a.m. Friday of a school bus stop arm violation near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Hammer Road. The incident reportedly happened at about 7:20 a.m.

 

1 held on warrants

Police held Nethaniel Harris Tusen, 31, on warrants at 4:48 p.m. Friday at 122 Bridge Ave.

 

Thefts reported

Police cited Ashley Louise Stahl, 35, for misdemeanor theft after receiving a report at 3:59 p.m. Saturday of a theft that had occurred Friday at Walmart.

Police received a report at 12:53 p.m. Sunday of a theft that had occurred Sept. 15 at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Police received two reports of thefts at 12:56 p.m. Sunday of thefts that had occurred at Walmart in September.

 

1 arrested for obstructing 

Police arrested David Francis Turner, 43, for obstructing the legal process at 10:48 p.m. Saturday at 719 Marshall St.

 

Assault reported

Police received a report at 12:15 p.m. Sunday of a teenager who was reportedly assaulted by three males at a park in Albert Lea. The location was redacted from the police logs.

 

Numerous guns, other items stolen

Sixteen guns, football helmets and other items were reported taken from a residence at 2:26 a.m. Friday at 85295 South Island Circle in Hollandale.

 

Damage reported

A portapotty was reported damaged at 10:50 a.m. Sunday at 18405 U.S. Highway 69.

 

