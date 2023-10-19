Windows broken out and other reports

Published 10:22 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

Deputies received a report at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday of a person who reportedly threw a jack through the back window of a vehicle at 324 W. Main St. in Alden. The incident had reportedly happened earlier in the morning.

Police received a report at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday of a window that was broken out of a vehicle at 918 Valley Ave.

 

Assault reported

Police received a report at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday that a person was assaulted at 15300 U.S. Highway 65 in Glenville.

 

Juvenile cited for vaping device

Police cited a juvenile for a vaping device at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday at 1601 W. Front St.

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at 1423 Sunset St.

 

 

More News

Minnesota employers add 8,000 jobs in September; labor force grows for 7th straight month

Warrant: Drug task force suspected couple of selling meth before raid that left 5 officers injured

Tigers football celebrates big win against Belle Plaine

Minnesota leaders to fight court ruling that restoring voting rights for felons was unconstitutional

Print Article