24-PR-23-1705/1707 Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Twyla L. Laite, Estate of Patricia Bergland, Decedent

Court File No. 24-PR-23-1705 (Twyla)

Court File No. 24-PR-23-1707 (Patricia)

NOTICE AND ORDER

FOR HEARING

ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY (MULTIPLE DECEDENTS)

Multiple Petitions for Determination of Descent have been filed with this Court. The Petitions represent that each of the Decedents died more than three years ago and that the Decedents died leaving property in Minnesota. The Petitions request the probate of each of Decedents’ last Will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property in a consolidated proceeding.

IT IS ORDERED that the proceedings are consolidated into a single proceeding. Any objections to the Petitions must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petitions may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petitions will be heard on December 15, 2023, at 10:45 AM via Zoom, by this Court at 411 Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007, Minnesota. See Notice of Remote Hearing.

1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.

2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

BY THE COURT

/s/Ross Leuning

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Daniel L. Kolker

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

1811 Broadway Avenue SE

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 0310049

Telephone: (507) 373-6491

FAX: (507) 373-7863

Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Nov. 1 and 8, 2023

24-PR-23-1705/1707