Albert Lea police seeking input for improving services Published 12:48 pm Saturday, November 4, 2023

The Albert Lea Police Department is asking local residents and workers to take a survey to help improve its community services. The department will use the responses to establish priorities and allocate resources.

“Our department is continually striving to do better,” said Public Safety Director J.D. Carlson. “It’s been several years since we did a community survey to get a strong handle on what issues are important to people who live and work here. With many new officers on board, we thought this was an ideal time to check in with the community as we bring our new staff up to speed.”

The survey consists of 10 questions and is available online in English at https://bit.ly/alpdsurvey and in Spanish at https://bit.ly/alpdsurvey-spanish.

Email newsletter signup

Hard copies are available at the Albert Lea Public Library, 211 E. Clark St., and the Finance Department window on the top floor of City Hall, 221 E. Clark St.

All responses are anonymous unless responders choose to leave their names.

The survey will be open through Nov. 17.