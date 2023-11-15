Arts Initiative to receive 2 grants through Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council Published 10:47 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council on Tuesday awarded grants to 49 applicants for a total of $334,910 in funding to organizations throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included 27 legacy grants for $226,460, nine programming grants for $43,650, eight small towns/rural areas grants for $39,800, and five general operating support grants to arts organizations for $25,000.

SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona.

Included in the list of recipients was the Freeborn County Arts Initiative in Albert Lea, which received a $10,000 legacy grant for programming support a $5,000 general operating support grant for facilities and maintenance.



For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our Web site at www.semac.org.