Break-ins and other reports
Published 9:23 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023
A garage was reported broken into at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday at 426 E. Seventh St. Two guns and a box of ammunition were missing.
A break-in was reported at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday at 2215 E. Main St. A safe was stolen.
1 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Jayme Dean Anderson, 28, on local felony warrants at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday on Margaretha Avenue.
Juveniles cited
Police cited a juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.
Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
1 arrested for violation
Police arrested Murnico Eugene Gomez, 19, for a domestic abuse no contact order violation after a traffic stop at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday at East Fountain Street and North Newton Avenue. He was also cited for no proof of insurance.