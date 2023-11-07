Charles Foster, 101

Charles Reece Foster (Chuck) flew his last flight from earth on Friday, November 3, 2023, having been born on a farm in Washington, Iowa in September 1922. His long and happy life was shared by so many friends and family whom he loved. Chuck and the love of his life, Carol Garrett were married in Texas in 1945 as Chuck was serving as a pilot and flight instructor in the Army Air Corps. Carol preceded him in death in 2021. When WWII ended, Chuck completed his college degree in business at the University of Nebraska and began a career in oil company management that carried him until his retirement. He served on active duty again with the Air Force during the Korean War when he and his family were stationed in St. Johns, Newfoundland before returning to Iowa.

Being transferred to Albert Lea in 1968 brought the Fosters to Minnesota where they enjoyed many great friendships, Chuck water skied until age 80, and resumed his pilot days until age 89, with the Cloud Chasers flying club at the Albert Lea airport. Chuck and Carol were long-time members and very involved with the life and activities of the First Presbyterian Church. Chuck was deeply committed to the life of his community, active in Rotary, Kiwanis, the Republican party, and volunteered for many community projects and organizations. He served his country in the Air Force Reserve until age 60 as a Liaison Officer for the US Air Force Academy, retiring as a Lt. Colonel and inspiring his grandson who now follows in his footsteps as an Air Force pilot.

Chuck and Carol were the proud parents of Steven Foster and Karen Foster-Jorgensen (Rolf), grandparents of Lars and Hans (Mary), great grandparents of Kaitlyn and Andrew. Chuck and Carol are fondly remembered by 21 nieces and nephews who learned to water ski with their patient uncle Chuck on Fountain Lake.

Chuck celebrated his 100th birthday with 60 family and friends in 2022 and enjoyed his 101st birthday with friends this year at Good Samaritan in Albert Lea where he lived his last nine months. We thank the Good Samaritan team for all their loving care as well as Mayo Hospice team and friends old and new, for helping to make his last year relaxed and joyful.

A life celebration for Chuck and Carol will be on Veterans Day, Saturday November 11 at 2:00 PM in Westminster Hall at the First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea, MN. Chuck will be buried with military honors in Washington, Iowa on Monday, November 13.