Counterfeit bills turned in and other reports Published 9:44 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

Police received a report at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday of counterfeit $100 bills that were attempted to be passed at 2222 E. Main St.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday of a school bus stop arm violation that had occurred at 8 a.m. near Sheridan Street and Valley Avenue.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday of identity theft on Hope Lane. Someone had attempted to use a person’s information to file 2020 and 2021 taxes.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday of two thefts of money that occurred over the last few months at 75507 240th St. in Albert Lea.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot at 919 E. 14th St. The damage was believed to have occurred between 3:30 and 4 p.m.