Court dispositions: Aug. 10-24, 2023 Published 4:58 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Aug. 10

Blake Jarald Betsinger, 20, 69063 190th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 90 days, stay for 89 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $280.

Aug. 11

Cristofer Maldonado-Ortiz, 20, 315 College St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – underage drinking and driving. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 53/30. Dismissed.

Ramari Zaishawn Boone Haye, 20, 11308 NW 96th St., Yukon, OK. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 99/70. Fees $280.

David Leroy Connors, 19, 7007 Willow Ln., Brooklyn Center. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 103/70. Fees $380.

Keegan Edward Hamilton, 19, 1207 24th St., West Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 98/70. Fees $280.

Enoch Ogeto Nyakango, 22, 1837 Penstemon Ln., Shakopee. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 118/70. Fees $380

Thurman Ray Riggs, 53, no address. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 108/70. Fees $380. Count 2: Traffic – careless driving. Dismissed.

Aug. 14

Heather Michelle Freid, 28, 220 E. Hickory St., Mankato. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $673.09. Fees $80. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 86 days, credit for four days served.

Ashley Ysabelle Lopez, 36, 1329 Academy Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Drivers’ licenses – driving restrictions – drive, operate or control motor vehicle without ignition interlock. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75. Count 3: Traffic – seat belt required. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – seat belt required. Dismissed.

Phatala Anh Cao, 21, 520 Larimore Cir., Albert Lea. Count 1: Dangerous weapons – metal knuckles or switchblade. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Jacob Alan Gardner, 36, 1106 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 65/55. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Charity Grimm Krupa, 42, 174 Larman Mill Rd., Smillfield, PA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 85/55. Fees $220.

Aug. 15

Melissa Suzann Barfield, 49, 405 7th Ave. W., Ellendale. Count 1: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Megan Marie Hoag, 37, 803 10th St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Registration – Display tabs of another vehicle – petty misdemeanor. Fees $300. Count 3: Registration – expired registration. Fees $30. Count 4: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Noe Absalon Perez Cruz, 27, 1202 9th St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Kyle Austin Peterson, 26, 4230 Vera Cruz Ave. N., Robbinsdale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200. Count 3: Registration – No Minnesota registration. Fees $100.

Gary Allen Quackenbush, 33, 408 27th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 78/55. Fees $220. Count 2: Instruction permit violation. Fees $50.

Daniel Lozada Rodriguez, 55, 114 Lake Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Maria Ann Sanchez, 31, 1803 2nd Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Martin Abraham Solano-Vega, 20, 1570 Ruth St. N., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 98/70. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance owner. $200. Count 3: Drugs – marijuana in motor vehicle. Fees $50. Count 4: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Fees $50.

Samantha Lea Van Riper, 24, 215 Main St., Hayward. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. $50.

Aug. 16

Dante Gabino Lopez, 21, 614 6th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Thomas James Gatwech, 27, 2521 9th St. N., Lincoln, NE. Count 1: Fugitive from justice from other state. Extradition waived.

Shwe Thaung, 28, 362 Hillcrest Circle, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Felony Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 23 months. Restitution $10,224.92. Fees $205. Count 2: Fleeing Peace Officer in a motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 3: Felony criminal damage to property. Dismissed. Count 4: Felony possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic – DWI – Gross-misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation under the influence of controlled substance. Count 6: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 7: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs. Dismissed. Count 8: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Jeremiah Darwin Vanriper, 41, 1428 Academy Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 275 days, credit for one day served. Serve as work release. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,055. Consecutive with other case.

Alyssa Reye Barrientos, 31, 700 E. 18th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 360 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $680. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 4: Child passenger restraint system – child under 8 and under 7 inches not fastened. Dismissed.

Hermitanio Bersain Velasquez Santizo, 36, 407 7th St. SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Aug. 17

Tyler Leroy Egeness, 30, 812 St. Thomas Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jose Luis Magdaleno-Garcia, 18, 915 Stanley Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Social host. Fees $200.

Rafael Darnell Vines, 41, 506 E. 5th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Mitchel Rex Willette, 64, 323 William St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony predatory offender registration violation. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 24 months. Fees $130.

Sean Anthony Richards, 19, 304 Johnson St., Wilmer, TX. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Jamarcus Rashun Upshaw, 23, 106 Clarke St., Enterprise, AL. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Jeremiah Darwin Vanriper, 41, 1428 Academy Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle when body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 365 days. Serve as work release. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,055. Restitution $1,000. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Aug. 18

Matthew Bryant Santee, 22, 1117 1st Ave., NE, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving. Fees $180.

Aug. 21

Sebastian Joel Blomgren, 21, 535 Euclid Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: 911 interference – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 69 days, credit for 21 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $380.

Donald Keith Fette, 65, 222 N. 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $75. Diversion program for two years.

Justin Paul Lee, 35, 2328 Milo Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Registration – operate vehicle with expired registration. Fees $30.

Jeffrey Pravia Lopez, 24, 6466 Lynnfield, Indianapolis, IN. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 69/55. Fees $50.

Rufina Perez-Gomez, 44, 80707 110th St., Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Aug. 22

Cain Elliot Hutchins, 49, 1405 Cheryl Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Receiving stolen property. Fees $180. Sentence to service for seven hours.

Aug. 23

Eric Melendez, 34, 1076 Breezewood, Ardmore, OK. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Enriquez Oscar Saavedra, 48, 2403 Milo Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – owner who is not driver must later produce proof of insurance. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Diversion program for two years. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – require or permit offense by another. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $40,612.29. Fees $130.

Jonathan A Alvarez Chairez, 26, 5604 Sabinito Dr., Edinburg, TX. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Aug. 24

Terrance Gustaf Book, 30, 310 2nd Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 45 months. Fees $205. Concurrent with other case.

Alejandro Emmanuel Lopez, 17, 307 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 50/30. Fees $220.

Rodney Allen Pickens, 43, 1430 1st St. SE, Rochester. Count 1: Giving Peace Officer false name – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 357 days, credit for seven days served. Unsupervised probation for two years. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Terry Robert Sippel, 77, 13060 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $455. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Carrying pistol while under the influence of alcohol – concentration less than .1, but more than .04 – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.