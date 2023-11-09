Court dispositions: Aug. 24-Sept. 6, 2023 Published 4:54 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Aug. 24

Joseph Gary Gauthier, 41, 3908 19th Ave. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Heather Dianne Von Eschen, 41, W14341 Washburn Ave., Weyerhaeuser, WI. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 96/70. Fees $280.

Aug. 25

Shawn Eric Clement, MN Correctional Facility-Faribault. Count 1: Damage or theft to energy transmission or telecommunications equipment – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 20 months. Restitution $426.26. Fees $130. Count 2: Possession of burglary or theft tools – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Possession of stolen property. Dismissed.

Michelle Therese Flores, 41, 4540 N. Linder Ave., Chicago, IL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

Marco Vinicio Paredes Vinicio, 59, 1818 Elliot Ave., Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Anthony Blaine Prestegard, 23, 14761 700th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – expired registration. Fees $110. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Briana Ynette Villafranco, 32, 414 Bel Aire Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Aug. 28

Toi The Do, 38, 1007 5th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree – misdemeanor. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Alexis Mae Truesdell, 19, 1201 Southview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jose Luis Villegas Flores, 48, 617 11th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Christopher Lee Beer, 31, 1301 Hawthorne St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Benjamin John Alverson, 33, 8189 Heath Ave. S., Cottage Grove. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Danielle Jean Clark, 47, 707 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed when conditions met. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150.

Joseph Pelep, 38, 02 W. Walnut St., Lexington, NE. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Shaminder Singh, 30, 87 Louvain Dr., Brampton, ON. Count 1: Hit and run property damage – driver required to stop – misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Fail to yield at entrance of through highway. Dismissed.

Aug. 29

Maribel Almanza Lopez, 51, 801 18th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Tina Marie Bidler, 49, 1407 Fountain St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Anthony George Jimenez Gonzalez, 29, 801 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Micah Hildon Ogren, 31, 1604 Richway Dr. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Juliana Mercado Santiago, 29, 317 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $280.

Joel Daniel Davis, 43, 210 S. 3rd Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for six days, credit for six days served. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $205. Sentence to service for 40 hours. Conviction deemed a misdemeanor.

Jatonna Lutrese Clark, 46, 3312 Pillsbury Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after disqualification – inimical to public safety. Fees $280.

Kendrick Darnell Washington, 36, 112 S 2nd Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Aug. 30

Jonathan Michael Boyd, 46, 211 Main St., Myrtle. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Fees $205.

Amy Marie Gomez, 33, MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee. 1/6/21 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Dismissed. 10/15/20 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Fees $80.

Theresa Suzanne Laplante, 35, 82032 140th St., Glenville. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Supervised probation for six months. Fees $180. Restitution reserved for 30 days. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed. Count 1: Theft by swindle. Dismissed.

Justin Paul Lee, 35, 2328 Milo Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Kenneth James Savoy, 35, 1413 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 30 days. Fees $130. Count 2: Registration – operate unregistered vehicle. Dismissed.

He Per, 38, 378 Hillcrest Circle S., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Public nuisance. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Mark Anthony Tavares, 40, 207 Main St. E., Lake Mills, IA. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – test refusal. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 306 days, credit for 58 days served. Fees $1,005. Count 3: Traffic – speeding 96/60. Guilty – no sentence pronounced.

Majesta Mae Block, 32, General Delivery, Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jordan Ryne Papinski, 31, Waseca. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Martin Leon Serrano, 59, 2205 Gene Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Aug. 31

Jorge Luis Feliciano, 38. 4/7/23 offense. Count 1: Damage to property – fourth-degree intentional damage. Local confinement for 30 days, credit for 30 days served. Restitution reserved for 30 days. Fees $155. 5/25/23 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 48 days, credit for 42 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $205.

Gavin Eugene Larson, 21, 715 13th St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – exhibition driving. Fees $230.

Walter Irvin Lenze Jr., 64, 624 E. 5th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 88 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $230.

Anthony Lee Weber, 41, MN Correctional Facility-Lino Lakes. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 364 days, credit for 169 days served. Fees $155. Time serving in prison will count towards this sentence.

Sept. 1

Anthony Lee Graham, 23, 517 E. 4th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280

Brandon Daniel Johnson, 22, 3168 Lakeridge Dr. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Third-degree criminal sexual conduct – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct – gross misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Local confinement for three days, credit for three days served. Fees $75. Supervised probation for 42 months.

Joseph Phillip Ferrazzo, 3595 Owasso St., Shoreview. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Brody Layne Jensen, 24, 22276 770th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 79/55. Fees $220

Sept. 4

Leah Kathleen Bartelt, 18, 713 5th Ave. SW, Waseca. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 83/60. Fees $220.

Sept. 5

Arnoldo Salazar Barrientos Jr., 45, 69863 280th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Myron Kenya Taylor, 49, 7501 Greenfield Rd., Mounds View. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Kendrick Darnell Wahsington, 36, 112 2nd Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Curtiss Lee Ihme, 31, 202 S. 1st Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Sept. 6

Terrance Gustaf Book, 30, 310 2nd Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Fees $205.

Adam John Haeska, 34, 1310 Academy Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: First-degree criminal sexual conduct – penetration, injury, use coercion – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 156 months. Fees $205. Count 2: First-degree criminal sexual conduct – penetration, force – felony. Guilty. No sentence pronounced. Count 3: Domestic assault – felony. Guilty. No sentence pronounced. Count 4: Domestic assault – felony. Guilty. No sentence pronounced. Count 5: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months. Concurrent with other sentence.

Cody Orvin Rowe, 21, 915 Maplehill Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for seven days, credit for two days served. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – motorcycle – driving without endorsement. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – motorcycle – driving without endorsement. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $130.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.