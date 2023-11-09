Douglas G. Haines

Douglas Gaylen Haines, 65, of Wirt, MN passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 3, 2023 at his home. Doug was born January 29, 1958 to Robert and Deloris (Bowman) Haines in  Tacoma, WA. He attended school in Albert Lea, MN and graduated in 1976.  In 1977, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he was stationed in  Rapid City, SD and Shreveport, LA. He was honorably discharged in 1982.  Doug earned his Construction Electrician degree in 1988 and went onto  become a Master Electrician. He was a proud member of the IBEW Local  343 for 32 years. Doug was also a member of the Manchester Volunteer Fire  Department for 13 years serving as a fireman and first responder. He also  worked at the North Star Stampede in Effie for several years as a ticket  taker. He enjoyed many trail rides, including the 100-mile trail ride, with his  ranch family. Doug enjoyed fishing, spending time with his friends and  family, watching the Vikings and Twins, playing his guitar, horseshoe  tournaments, dart tournaments and meat raffles at the Wilderness Bar and  Neighborhood Tavern as well as potlucks with his friends. Doug was a  gentle, kind soul and made friends everywhere he went.

Doug is survived by his children, Robert Haines of Burnsville, MN; Kristin  (Nick) Hebert of Lakeville, MN; Holly (Eric) Carlson of Laporte, MN and  Lee (Lorrie) Haines of Hollandale, MN; grandchildren, Autumn and Brianna  Haines; Adrianna and Lillian Hebert; Ava Carlson; Jazmine Hensche and  Emma Haines; sister, Cindy (Gordy) Klegstad of Wirt, MN; nephews, Brody  (Kristine) Klegstad of Wirt, MN; Dylan (Sadie) Klegstad of Bemidji, MN  and Wyatt Klegstad (Jordyn Himley) of Bemidji, MN; and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Deloris Haines.

Doug’s funeral will be held Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Alliance  Church in Dora Lake, MN at 3:00pm with visitation one hour prior. Burial  will follow at the Wirt Cemetery with full military honors.

