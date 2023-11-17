Joyce E. M. Wayne

Joyce Elaine Marie Wayne passed away peacefully on September 21, 2023 at her home in Geneva, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 4, 1930, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, and was the only child of her parents Wesley and Mae (Kaufman) Pestorious.

Joyce spent her formative years in Ellendale, where she graduated from Ellendale High School in 1948. She attended Mankato State Teachers College before returning home to be with her mother after her father’s unexpected passing. On July 1, 1951, she was united in marriage to, Roger Wayne, at Community Lutheran Church. Together, they shared 67 incredible years of marriage, devoted to their family, community, and faith.

Passionate about her involvement in the church, Joyce remained active throughout her years. You could find her teaching Sunday School, being an active member of WELCA, the altar guild, and quilting group as well. She was a good and faithful servant.

Throughout her life, Joyce worked hard starting first at her mom and dad’s restaurant, Wes’s Place, in Ellendale. Other places of employment included Wallace’s in Albert Lea, Geneva Market, Groth Furniture, and Sheree’s Shoppe in Geneva. You could even find her in the kitchen doing dishes at George’s when her daughter and son in law owned it. Joyce was also known for her willingness to help others. As her family moved around, she was always willing to help in any way she could from cleaning, painting and even removing wallpaper; her least favorite job. She often outlasted even the young ones in these situations. Joyce always made sure there was a good hot meal on the table three times a day, the house was clean, the clothes were washed, and the homework was done. She also sewed many of the girls’ clothing from pajamas to their prom dresses. She was an excellent cook (her peanut brittle was second to none). She liked to sew, garden, knit, crochet, and mow the lawn. Her most favorite place to be was at her cabin; it was definitely her “Happy Place”. Traveling was another great joy in her life, as she and Roger experienced many trips from fishing up north to exploring the world. They were fortunate enough to travel to breathtaking destinations such as Singapore, Alaska, the Panama Canal, Hawaii, London, Scotland, Canada, and Mexico. They also loved exploring the beauty of the contiguous United States and were able to take in many of the beautiful, scenic, and historic areas it had to offer. Cruising held a special place in her heart, and her final wish for a cruise came true when Todd and Cheryl Utpadel took her on one more memorable journey.

Joyce was a friend to all and loved a good party, including her many surprise birthday celebrations that brought joy to her heart. Her adoration for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew no bounds, and she made it a priority to stay updated on their lives, sharing her love through frequent phone calls and cherished visits. Every conversation with Joyce ended with the words, “I Love You,” a testament to the depth of her affection for her family. Above all, Joyce’s greatest wish was for the happiness and well-being of her entire family. She took immense pride in her loved ones and held them close to her heart, teaching them the meaning and importance of family, love, compassion, and togetherness.

Joyce’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of her famiy, including her children, Jeffrey (Kathy) Wayne, Susan (George) Stieglbauer, and Rodney (Dana) Wayne all of Geneva, MN; son-in-law, Dean Pospesel of Wayzata, MN; grandchildren, Geoffrey (Meghan) Stieglbauer, Justin (Brittany) Stieglbauer, Cole (Allison) Pospesel, Ava (Patrick) Daly, Blaire Pospesel, Jessica (Matt) Nielsen, Remi (Nolan Hohenstein) Wayne, Alexis (Derek) Bartness, Taylar (Dillon) Parpart, Kate (Artem) Bunin, Emily Laudon, Derek (Lisa) Reichl, Aaron (Dawn) Reichl, and Justin (Donna) Reichl; great granddaughters, Skylar Nielsen and Chesney Stieglbauer; great grandsons, James & Charlie Pospesel along with Dacson Parpart, and Baby Stieglbauer due in January; sisters-in-law; Elaine Dimmel of Spokane, WA and Ilsbeth Wayne of Wilder, KY; and many nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Wes and Mae Pestorious, step-father Al Pestorious, husband Roger in 2018; daughter Jeanette Pospesel; granddaughter, Trisha Wayne; daughter-in-law Claudia Wayne; brothers-in-law, Warren Wayne and Ross Dimmel; and sister and brother-in-law Sheree and LaVern Utpadel.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on December 2, 2023, at Community Lutheran Church in Geneva, MN. Joyce’s family will greet guests at a visitation held on December 1, 2023 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will take place in the spring.

Joyce, a pillar of strength, love, and compassion, will forever remain in our hearts. May her soul find eternal peace and may her memory forever be a blessing to us all.

“With every sunrise, we see your face, hear your laughter, and feel your love. You will forever be our guiding light.”