Kathryn “Kathy” Joann Meyerhofer, 66, of Manly, IA, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at St. Mary’s Campus, Rochester, MN surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Ron Stein officiating. The celebration will continue at the Hayward City Hall, 201 Main St, Hayward, MN from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Email newsletter signup

Kathy was born on July 10, 1957, the daughter of Robert “Bob” and Katherine “Noona” (Ringham) Barnick of Albert Lea, Minnesota. She graduated from Albert Lea High School. Kathy had her three children, Brandon, Amy and Ryan. Kathy’s various jobs always found her working and talking with people due to her social nature. On July 10, 2003, Kathy married Mike Meyerhofer the couple spent the rest of their time in Mason City and Manly, Iowa.

Kathy was passionate about spending time with her family, watching the Minnesota Vikings, fishing, playing cards, sightseeing, traveling, listening to music and enjoying the most out of life with her grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she liked to sing in the choir. She enjoyed cracking cold beers with friends and family near and far.

Those left to cherish memories of Kathy are her husband, Mike Meyerhofer; children, Brandon (Abby) Jacobson of Bellevue NE, Amy (Jeff Heil Jr.) Jacobson of Owatonna MN, and Ryan (Nickolena) Jacobson of Albert Lea MN; Grandchildren, Brittany (Marcus), Dylan, Jeremy, Caitlin, Braeden, Christian, Gabriel, Theodore, Eleanor and bonus grandchildren Jacob, Kori and Rylee; first husband, Peter Jacobson; siblings, William (Nora) Barnick, Kristine (Donald) Werth, James (June) Barnick, Donna Sorenson, June (Mark) Knoll and David (Dawn) Barnick; beloved feline friend, Tinkerbell; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Charles “Chuck” and Donald Barnick. Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com