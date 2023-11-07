Lake Mills teacher on administrative leave after report of misconduct Published 10:08 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

A Lake Mills secondary teacher has been placed on administrative leave after an allegation of professional misconduct was reported to the district on Monday.

In a statement from the district on Tuesday, Superintendent Chris Rogne said the reported conduct by the teacher, whose name has not been released, is a violation of both the district’s school board policy and the Iowa Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics.

The matter is being investigated by local law enforcement.

Rogne said in the statement that while he cannot provide specific information about the allegations, he noted that student safety is the district’s highest priority and the district thoroughly investigates any report that raises a concern about the conduct of a staff member.

“We are fully committed to collaborating with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure a thorough investigation,” he said.

He said he would continue to update the school community as he is able in the coming days.