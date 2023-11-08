Louise Yost

Louise Mary Yost, 92, of Albert lea, MN passed away November 7, 2023, at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community, where she resided the past two years.

Louise was born on January 21, 1931, in Adams, MN to Joseph and Gertrude Adams. She grew up as an only child in Adams, MN. After graduating as valedictorian from Adams Highschool, she attended Winona State Teacher’s College and earned her teaching degree. She held teaching positions in Rushford and Fulda, MN prior to moving to Albert Lea where she worked as a high school librarian and teacher and met her husband.

Louise married David Edward Yost on June 14, 1961, and became a farm wife. Louise learned to drive tractors, and enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, and sewing. They had three children and enjoyed a happy life living on the farm along with short family trips in the summers. They were married almost 30 years until David sadly passed away while they were on vacation in St. Lucia. Louise kept busy with volunteering at her church, museum, and senior resources. She was a member of St Theodore’s Catholic Church, and enjoyed going to weekday and Sunday masses, and coffee after mass with her friends. Most of all, she enjoyed the time spent with her family.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law, and son-in-law Bruce Fischer. She is survived by and will be missed by her children, Steve (Sue) Yost, Marie Fischer (Mike Gunderson), Jim (Michelle) Yost; grandchildren, Justin (Tabitha) Yost, Andrew Yost, Marissa Yost, Bryan Yost, Samantha (Spence) Noble, Jacob Fischer, Sarah (Connor) Leuty; great grandchildren, Bernadette, Greta, Rhys, Tenley, and 2 more on the way in December and January.

A memorial mass will be held at 11am, November 11, 2023, at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church, Albert Lea, MN. The family will greet guests at a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at St. Theodore Catholic Cemetery in Albert Lea.