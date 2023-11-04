Lower heating bills expected for Minnesota Energy Resources customers this winter Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

As the cold weather settles in for another year, Minnesota Energy Resources is letting customers know their heating bills are expected to be lower this winter.

An analysis done by Minnesota Energy Resources shows the typical residential customer will pay $23 a month less this winter compared to last year. The analysis assumes typical winter weather.

The predicted decrease is due to Minnesota Energy Resources’ approach to buying and storing natural gas when prices are lower as well as the worldwide decline of natural gas prices, according to the company. Minnesota Energy Resources works every day to keep bills as low as possible as part of its responsibility to serve all customers.

The company uses a multi-pronged approach to make sure customers have the reliable and affordable energy they need, while limiting the impact of sudden price changes. The company buys and stores gas when it is typically lower priced, locks in guaranteed natural gas contracts at fixed prices and purchases gas in the market.

Minnesota Energy Resources does not profit on the natural gas it purchases — customers pay the same price for natural gas that the company pays.

Assistance available

Minnesota Energy Resources understands winter heating bills may be challenging for some customers.

Significant assistance is available. The state of Minnesota is expected to have more than $110 million in low-income heating assistance this winter.

Any customer concerned about their bill is encouraged to contact Minnesota Energy Resources right away to discuss bill payment options, budget billing and energy assistance. Customers can connect with the company 24 hours a day online, through the Minnesota Energy Resources app or by calling 800-889-9508.