Marriage Licenses: October 2023 Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Freeborn County

Andrew Allen Passingham and Calli Leah Stenzel, both of 435 Seventh Ave. SW in Wells

Maria Guadalupe Alvarado and Anthony Jerome Woodraska, both of 243 Concord St. in Emmons

Email newsletter signup

Eh Mwee, of 1814 Viking Ave. in Albert Lea, and Klo Htoo, of 114 N. Ermina Ave. in Albert Lea.

Joshua Robert Folkerds and Alison Elizabeth Gould, both of 6646 S. Fundy Court in Centennial, Colorado

Christina Angelina Brown and Thomas Kenneth Crawford, both of 1708 Eberhardt St. in Albert Lea

Hans Emmerson Schafer and Sarah Jill Price, both of 1906 Brookside Drive in Albert Lea

Alicen Mae Wulff-Stites and Albert Frank Schuna V, both of 79638 235th St. in Albert Lea

Jennifer Esmeralda Rodriguez and Edgar Ossiel Labastida-Lopez, both of 1325 Todd Ave. in Albert Lea

Mark Leonard Kness and Deann Marie Bronson, both of 1901 Riviera Drive in Albert Lea

Steven Eugene Lee, of 76678 325th St. in Ellendale, and Jolee Jean Johnson, of 207 W. Main St. in Geneva

Jenine Rae Koziolek and Alan Gene Mullenbach, both of 1121 Shore Acres Drive in Albert Lea

Mary Rose Howard and Devon Niki Murphy Majerus, both of 2234 S.E. Marshall St. in Albert Lea