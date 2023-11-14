Paul Duane Field, a dedicated husband, loving father, and active member of the Albert Lea community, passed away on November 8, 2023, at the age of 75 in his hometown. Born on April 18, 1948, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, Paul was the beloved son of the late Duane and Florence (Nash) Field.

Paul attended Albert Lea High School, graduating in 1966. He briefly pursued higher education at Mankato State University before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey. On January 4, 1969, he exchanged vows with his soulmate, Dorothy, and together they set out to build a successful family and business. They established a home improvement company in 1979, now known as Home Solutions Midwest. Paul semi-retired five years ago, and his son Steve has taken over the reins and continues to grow the business.

In addition to his professional achievements, Paul prioritized his cherished role as a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He and Dorothy raised their family in Albert Lea, creating a warm and loving home. Their hard work also rewarded them with business trips to various locations across the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean with family and friends.

Email newsletter signup

An avid golfer, over the years he was a member of GreenLea Golf Course, the Albert Lea Country Club, and Wedgewood Golf Course. He cherished his golfing excursions with friends and embarked on road trips with Dorothy, where they made new friends, shared fond moments with fellow golf enthusiasts, and sought new courses to conquer.

Paul was deeply committed to giving back to the community. He actively participated in local organizations and service clubs, and his honorable service in the National Guard from 1969 to 1974.

Above all, Paul took immense pride in his role as grandpa and great grandpa. He reveled in witnessing his grandchildren’s activities and sporting events, providing unwavering support and encouragement.

Paul’s passing leaves an indelible void in the hearts of his family and friends. His legacy of hard work, dedication, and love will forever be cherished. Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy Field, and his sons, Terry and Steve (Jenni); grandchildren, Steve and Sarah Henry, Morgan (Dillon) Benz, and Andrew Field; great grandchild, Beckett Benz; sisters, Mary (Bob) Johnson and Julie (Brian) Baldwin; brother, David (Linda) Field; along with many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Julie Henry.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Shane Koepke will officiate. Paul’s family will greet guests at a visitation on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea, MN.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

The memory of Paul Duane Field will forever remain etched in our hearts as we celebrate his life and bid farewell to a remarkable man.