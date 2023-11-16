Paul Keith Romer, 83 passed away peacefully at St Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN on November 12, 2023 surrounded by family.

Paul was born in Albert Lea, MN on November 14, 1939 to Harold and Gladys (Berg) Romer. Paul was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. He attended District 58 grade school and graduated from Albert Lea Senior High School in 1957.

Paul served in the army for 2 years and served 13 months in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1961. On June 4, 1961 Paul married Audrey Friedman at First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea.

Paul worked at Rilco Warehouse, Drug Supply and Universal Tire Warehouse. He also farmed for many years on the farm he grew up on. He was a member of Central Freeborn Lutheran Church in Albert Lea where he served on the church council, cemetery board and as an usher.

Paul is survived by his wife Audrey, children Bradley (Michelle) Romer, Ricki (Cameron) Romer, Jay Romer and Jodi (Jason Jorgenson) Olson. Grandchildren Brandon (Jordyn) Antl, Zachary (Alison Wangen) Romer, Alex (Megan Schulte) Romer, McKenzie (Jessie Vazquez) Romer, Caitlin (Renn Weber) Olson, Nicholas Olson and Finley Romer. Great grandchildren Dexton Olson and Kru Olson. Brother-in-law LaVerne (Jane) Friedman and sister-in-law Eileen Sanders.

He is preceded in death by a brother in infancy, his parents, Harold and Gladys Romer, his in-laws Gilbert and Cora Friedman, brother-in-law Robert Sanders and his grandparents.

Only a private family grave site service will be held.