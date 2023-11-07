Samuel David Tempel passed away after a tragic accident on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, in Hayfield, Minnesota.

Samuel was born to Nathan and Stacy (Seath) Tempel on June 20th 2001, in Rochester, MN. He was the youngest of four children. Samuel was the most outgoing, caring and loving person you could ever meet. He was always the first to shake hands with people and great them with a friendly hello and huge smile. Growing up everyone joked that he would make a great president someday.

Sam loved to play his video games and spend time with his family and friends. In high school, he participated in track and field, cross country, and was a member of the bowling team. He also sang in the choir, was in Voices of Vikings, and played in the concert and jazz bands. Sam was a 2020 graduate of Hayfield High School and was accepted into the diesel mechanics program at Riverland Community College, graduating in the spring of 2022. He started his career at the Mercedes-Benz dealership in Rochester, and more recently at Dave Syverson Truck Center in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

In May of 2020, Sam met the love of his life, Jaclyn Hyland. She was the Angel to his Stitch. He proposed to her this past May and they were set to marry May 30, 2024.

Sam is survived by his fiancé Jaclyn Hyland of Austin, MN; parents, Nathan and Stacy Tempel of Hayfield, MN; siblings, Caitlyn (Ben) Watson and their kids Elsie and Behren of Brownsdale, MN; Gabe (Hannah) Johnsrud-Tempel of Milwaukie, WI; Hannah (fiancé Zach Czapiewski) Tempel of St. Charles, MN. He is also survived by Jaclyn’s parents, Roger and Toni Hyland and her brother, Jake Hyland of Blooming Prairie, MN; maternal grandparents, Gala Kubat, of Clarks Grove MN; Rick (Carrie) Seath of Geneva, MN; and great grandpa, John Vanderstoep of Hollandale, MN; paternal grandparents, Dennis and Joleen Tempel of Hayfield, MN, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, close friends, and his beloved pets, Coma, Sunny and Pearl.

He was preceded in death by his step-grandpa, Stuart Kubat; great-grandparents, Elsie Vander Stoep, Merlin and Meralda Seath, Otto and Irne Utz, Mary Ann and Paul Tempel; and step great-grandparents, Jerome and Mildred Kubat. Samuel was loved by all and will be missed by many.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 150 2nd Street NE in Hayfield. There will be a second visitation, 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday, November 13, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. with Father William Becker celebrating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield.

Blessed be his memory.

