Sandra Behrens

Sandra LeAnn Behrens peacefully concluded her remarkable journey on October 14, 2023, at the age of 75.

Sandra was born on June 9, 1948, to Gordon and Adoris (Meyer) Lillefloren in Albert Lea, MN. She was an alumna of Albert Lea High School, graduating in 1966, and subsequently pursued her education at the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis, MN. For 32 years, she dedicated her professional life to the City of Albert Lea as its City Clerk before her retirement in 2006. On August 24, 1974, she exchanged vows with Richard Behrens, with whom she lovingly raised two adopted children, Daniel Behrens and Beth (Behrens) Davis.

Sandra cherished family moments over a game of Yahtzee, created beautiful memories with her grandchildren, shared stories and laughter with friends on Facebook, and playfully bantered with her beloved husband.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Richard, and their two children: Daniel (Heather) Behrens of Minneapolis, MN, and Beth (Jeremy) Davis of Appleton, WI. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren: Jayce Schulte, Finley Behrens, Whitney Scheil, Kai Davis, Chloe Davis, and Bella Davis. In addition, she is survived by many other family members, dear friends, and her affectionate feline companion, Ginger, who will undoubtedly miss her dearly.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Adoris Lillefloren.

A visitation in loving memory of Sandra will be held at Bayview Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN on November 10, 2023, commencing at 1 pm.