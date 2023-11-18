Standout Student: Mulah Moo Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Age: 11

Parents: December Paw and Dede Nu

Where are you from? Thailand, Burma

Which elementary school did you attend? Sibley Elementary

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Last year it was Ms. Yost (my third-grade teacher). This year it’s Ms. Kloskin because she’s funny and makes me and the whole class laugh.

Favorite book/author: “Magica Madoria”

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Winning a couple of art competitions

What do you want to do after high school? Coding/tech and art

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Be kind to others the way you would be kind to yourself.

What teachers say: Mulah is constantly seeking out ways to be of service to others. Whether helping a peer in the halls, working with others in class or being the one to step up and take care of things that need to be done, Mulah is a student who chooses kindness and never seeks recognition for her actions.