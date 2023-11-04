Star Class: Jellybean Jamboree Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

At Hawthorne Elementary, teachers and staff believe each student will learn and grow in a safe and fun environment supported by high academic, social and emotional expectations. To do this, kindergarteners are engaged in learning about different life skill topics through the Jellybean Jamboree. These topics include:

• Angry Arlene, The Grumpy Red Jellybean teaches them to identify their anger points and handle anger in an acceptable manner.

• Emotional Eugene, The Feeling Blue Jellybean examines the emotions of happiness, sadness, hurt and everyday feelings.

• Decision-Making Dean, The Problem-Solving Orange Jellybean delves into the pros and cons of problem-solving and the consequences associated with each.

• Me, Maureen, The Self-Knowing Lavender Jellybean provides them with the opportunity to examine their strengths and develop more self-confidence.

Friendly Francine, The Neighborly Pink Jellybean helps them realize what it takes to be a good friend.

Ornery Ordean, The Misbehaving Green Jellybean explains why misbehaviors such as cheating, lying, stealing, and interrupting make children lose friends.