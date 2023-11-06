Stuart Vincent Kubat, 66, of Clarks Grove, MN passed away on October 31, 2023 at Rochester Methodist Hospital, Rochester, MN after suffering a stroke on October 28th.

Stuart was born November 17, 1956 in Owatonna, MN to Jerome and Mildred (Standke) Kubat. Stuart married Gala (Vander Stoep) Seath on July 7th 1984 and became step-father to Stacy, Nicole and Erik Seath.

Stuart was fun-loving and could become fast friends with total strangers anywhere anytime. Stuart was known for his love of his God and Savior Jesus Christ and praise music. He was a member of Crossroads Church in Albert Lea, MN and worked with the praise team for years prior to his diagnosis of esophageal cancer in 2020. He miraculously was able to survive esophageal cancer for 3 years and 3 months due to the excellent care he received by the staff at the Cancer Center in Albert Lea. Although he hated the treatments he received, he thoroughly enjoyed the team of people that worked with him there.

Stuart retired in August (2023) after working for decades as a self-employed carpenter with Arlen Brekke Construction and Don Hanson Construction. He and Gala had spent the past 2 months doing what Stuart always dreamed of: camping, fishing, and enjoying nature at Jesse View Resort in Deer River, MN.

Stuart is survived by his wife of 39 years, Gala; father-in-law, John Vander Stoep, of Hollandale, MN; 3 step-children, Stacy (Nathan) Tempel of Hayfield, MN, Nicole (Mark) Calderon of Albert Lea, MN, and Erik Seath of Clarks Grove, MN; step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Caitlyn (Ben) Watson and their children, Elsie and Behren, Gabriel (Hannah) Johnsrud-Tempel, Hannah Tempel and fiancé Zach Czapiewski, Samuel Tempel and fiancé Jackie Hyland, Nathan (Sami) Calderon and their children, Koda and Aurora, Brenda Lunning, Amelia Lunning, Corrin Calderon, Jayden Seath, Gavin Seath, Brooklyn Seath and Kallum Hughes. Also surviving Stuart is his brother, Spencer (Barb) Kubat; sister, Sharon Menefee; sister-in-law, Lyn (Ted) Dahl; brother-in-law, Andy (Karen) Vander Stoep; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Elsie Vander Stoep; and infant step-great-granddaughter, Kiara Calderon.

The family will be welcoming friends during a visitation Friday, November 10, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation in Albert Lea. A memorial service will be held in Stuart’s honor at Crossroads Church in Albert Lea on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM; visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial to follow at Hollandale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the charity of donor’s choice.