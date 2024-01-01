1 arrested for burglary, other charges and other reports Published 7:13 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

Police arrested Damian Javier Velazquez, 20, for burglary, second-degree assault, threat of violence, domestic assault, fleeing on foot and a local warrant at 12:11 a.m. Friday at 318 E. Third St. after receiving a report that Velazquez had broken into a home.

Polaris Ranger stolen

Deputies received a report at 9:46 a.m. Friday of a 2022 Polaris Ranger that was stolen at 24302 755th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report at 11:20 a.m. Friday of theft by fraud on Fourth Place Southwest in Geneva. The reporting party had reportedly sold a helmet and then the person who bought the helmet put a stop on the payment.

1 arrested for restraining order violation

Deputies arrested Laura Marie Davis, 42, for a misdemeanor harassment restraining order violation at 9:26 a.m. Friday at 1405 W. Ninth St. in Albert Lea.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Gary Leroy Scott, 69, for driving while intoxicated after a vehicle reportedly crashed into another vehicle at 2:22 p.m. Friday at 319 W. Main St.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Karissa Rae Reimers, 24, on a Mower County arrest and detain hold at 10:26 a.m. Saturday near William Street and South First Avenue.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 10:57 a.m. Saturday that someone was taking items from 1119 S. Broadway and selling them.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:27 p.m. Saturday at 1701 W. Main St.

4 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Jerome Jesus Duenes, 35, on a warrant at 10:04 p.m. Friday at 101 E. Netherlands Ave. in Hollandale.

Police arrested Kenny Allen McGee, 51, on two EOD warrants at 4:43 a.m. Saturday at 509 Minnesota Ave. in Albert Lea.

Police arrested Derek Wayne Hacker, 41, on a local warrant at 12:47 p.m. Saturday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested David Allen Villarreal, 41, on a local warrant at 10:47 p.m. Sunday at 1034 Dunham St.

Vehicle rummaged through

Police received a report at 1:24 p.m. Saturday that someone had rummaged through a vehicle at 902 S. Fourth Ave. Items were reported stolen.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Lori Jean Aase, 56, for domestic assault at 4:04 p.m. Saturday at 213 S. Washington Ave.

1 arrested for DWI refusal

Police arrested Kent Francis Spellman, 71, for second-degree driving while intoxicated refusal after a reported hit-and-run crash at 6:07 p.m. Saturday on Lakeview Boulevard. The driver reportedly parked at a residence on Lee Place.

Tire reported slashed

A tire was reported slashed on a vehicle at 2:28 a.m. Sunday at 134 W. William St.

Window broken

A window was reported broken at 12:50 p.m. Sunday at 622 W. Clark St. The damage was believed to have occurred sometime overnight.