2 Albert Lea teachers nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year Published 4:46 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Education Minnesota on Friday announced the candidates for the 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, including two teachers with Albert Lea Area Schools.

Mary Bissen and Starr Kloskin are amongst the field of 158 candidates vying for the honor.

According do a press release, the 158-candidate field is the third-largest field since 2000.

This year’s program will name the 60th Minnesota Teacher of the Year. The program celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.

An independent panel of leaders in education, business, government, nonprofits and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 5 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and Expedition Credit Union.