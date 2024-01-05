5 things to do this week: Comedy show, Sleigh and Cutter Day, toy show and more Published 6:43 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

By Ayanna Eckblad

1

Groundhog Day Comedy Show

Come to the American Legion Post 56 at 8 p.m. Friday for a night of Groundhog Day fun. Bad Credit Comedy is bringing a hilarious lineup of stand-up comedians and will be headlined by veteran Trevor Clumpner. Tickets are $10.

2

Sleigh and Cutter Day

It’s the second annual Freeborn County Sleigh and Cutter Day at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds. Come have some fun riding sleighs and warm up in the Fairlane building. There will be refreshments and learning stations inside. The fair board will be there selling season fair passes, and there will be a free donation for the sleigh rides.

3

Toy Show and Mid-Winter Flea Market

Stop over at Skyline Plaza from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for the Toy Show and Mid-Winter Flea Market. Items sold will include toys, antiques, collectibles, handmade gifts and goodies, comics, original art, jewelry, vintage clothing and more.

4

Indoor ‘ice fishing’ contest

Participate in a contest where the fish are guaranteed to bite. Lost Marsh Ducks Unlimited is hosting an indoor “ice fishing” contest at Nasinec Event Center in Wells at 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be prizes for the biggest three fish of each species and the smallest fish of each species. There will also be raffles and a silent auction for guns, gear, Ducks Unlimited merchandise and coolers. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Space is limited and registration is open online now at MNDU.org.

5

Share the Love Month

During the month of February, visitors to the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village are invited to share their love for history by leaving a paper Valentine heart next to their favorite exhibit at the museum.They can also share their love for their favorite exhibit by sharing it on social media @fchmhistory #FCHMhistory. The opening day for the Share the Love Month is at 10 a.m. Thursday, and paper hearts will be available at the welcome desk.