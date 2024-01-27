Albert Lea students present at regional solo and ensemble contest Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Albert Lea High School musicians competed at the Minnesota State High School League Regional Solo and Ensemble contest at Austin High School on Jan. 20. Students sang and played for judges for a score and rating of either Fair, Good, Excellent or Superior based upon their performance.

The following students earned a Superior rating on their instrumental solos: River DePoppe (cello), Matthew Ramirez (violin), Elearnora Mykkanen (flute), Ingrid Peralta Linares (clarinet), Gunnar Hardison (alto saxophone), Nevaeh Wacholz (tenor saxophone), Maxx Richards (trumpet), Trenton Mikels, (trumpet), Avery Mauer (horn) and Anthony Whelan (horn). Ruby Mykkanen also performed a clarinet solo which received a Superior rating and a Best in Site award. Earning an Excellent rating for their instrumental solos were Rice Boettcher (bass clarinet), Jacob Luoma (viola), Anna Laskowske (cello) and Clara Thompson (cello).

The instrumental ensembles all received Superior ratings and included the woodwind trio of Hanoi Garcia, Ingrid Peralta Linares and Janely Perez Tuxpan, and a string quartet including Alyssa Schmidt, Landon Anthony, Hannah Barclay and Henry Hershey. The ALHS Chamber Orchestra also performed, earning a Superior rating and a Best in Site award.

The following students earned a Superior rating for their vocal solos: Lia Cunningham, Noah Anderson and Kyle Steffl. Earning Excellent ratings on their vocal solos were Axel Calderon, Autumn Warrington and Colby Banks.