Albert Lea woman injured in Austin crash Published 8:30 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

An Albert Lea woman was injured Monday afternoon after colliding with a semi in Austin.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol Linda Deloris Peterson, 75, of Albert Lea was behind the wheel of a 2012 Ford Fusion when she collided with a 2001 Peterbilt Tractor driven by 36-year-old Dayton David Hartung, of Faribault, a little before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Peterson was entering onto Interstate 90 from Oakland Avenue and Hartung was driving westbound on I-90 when the crash occurred. Peterson suffered non-life threatening injuries but was not transported to the hospital. Hartung was uninjured

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded.