City looking for Parks and Recreation Advisory Board members Published 7:17 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

The city of Albert Lea is seeking candidates for an open seat on its Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, a way to help shape the community’s recreational opportunities, park amenities and overall image, according to a press release.

Jodi Hartman began serving on the board while a stay-at-home mom. She said it gave her a chance to serve, be a part of the community and meet people she might not otherwise have met. Having lived in many different areas of the country, she thought she could bring a new perspective to the board.

Hartman said it has been interesting to see the process and consideration that goes into local happenings. The board recently designed a process for people to follow when requesting the board consider a project or amenity. The process lists the steps the request will go through so the applicants know what to expect. That process can be found on the city’s website at https://cityofalbertlea.org/parksproject.

What would Hartman say to someone considering serving on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: “It’s worth it. It’s worth the time once a month. You build relationships with others. It makes you look at the community as a whole and consider what is good and helpful for all of us.”

Applicants must be at least age 18 and a resident of Freeborn County, preferably Albert Lea. The board meets monthly and the term is for four years. Apply online at https://cityofalbertlea.org/boards-and-commissions/ or contact the mayor’s office at 507-377-4330. After reviewing applications, Mayor Rich Murray will recommend an appointment to the Albert Lea City Council for approval.