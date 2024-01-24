Court dispositions: Dec. 6-13, 2023

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 23, 2024

By Submitted

Freeborn County District Court

Dec. 6

Sine Nay Win, 36, 1102 Janson St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Email newsletter signup

Dec. 8

Reinardsen Dannis, 33, 411 5th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance driver. Fees $200. Count 3: Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Anthony George Jimenez Gonzales, 29, 801 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Candace Marie Mouton, 52, 4350 N. Vineyard Mdw. Ln., Katy, TX. Count 1: Traffic – over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $380.

Dec. 11

Daniel Lozada Rodriguez, 55, 114 Lake Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – second-degree sale 10 grams or more – a narcotic other than heroin within 90-day period – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 78 months. Fees $75.

Jonathan Ortiz Lazu, 38, 212 Washington Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Terrence Dion White, 41, 307 37th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Assault – fourth-degree – Peace Officer – physically assaults – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 335 days, credit for 29 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test. Dismissed. Count 3: Obstructing legal process with force or violence – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – driving after revocation – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Sabrina Lynne Green, 30, 9033 Vinewood N., Maple Grove. Count 1: Drugs: possession of a controlled substance – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 46 days, credit for 46 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – speeding 89/70. Dismissed.

Dec. 12

McKayla Florence Hernandez, 24, 915 Maple Hill Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 30 days, credit for 26 days served. Fees $75.

Luis Alfonso Borquet, 36, 411 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fugitive from justice from another state – felony. Extradition waived.

James Timothy Buckley, 65, 5776 600th Ave., Walters. Count 1: Traffic – open bottle in motor vehicle. Fees $180.

Chloe Lynn Kleinschrodt, 27, 10182 Bixby Pl., Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 364 days, stay for 362 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $905. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Dec. 13

Elvin Manuel Jimenez-Riera, 26, 317 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle –driver violation. Fees $200. Count 3: Traffic – registration, permit or plates required. Fees $30.

Jordan James Ramirez, 19, 911 S. Peter, Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Landon David Stadheim, 19, 1603 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Gabriela Marceleno Morales, 36, 1106 9th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

More News

Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

Waldorf to host pair of games for Hockey Day

Class of ’24 can attend Riverland tuition-free through new scholarship

Northwood man injured in crash on Highway 65 in Freeborn County

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections