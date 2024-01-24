Court dispositions: Dec. 6-13, 2023 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Freeborn County District Court

Dec. 6

Sine Nay Win, 36, 1102 Janson St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dec. 8

Reinardsen Dannis, 33, 411 5th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance driver. Fees $200. Count 3: Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Anthony George Jimenez Gonzales, 29, 801 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Candace Marie Mouton, 52, 4350 N. Vineyard Mdw. Ln., Katy, TX. Count 1: Traffic – over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $380.

Dec. 11

Daniel Lozada Rodriguez, 55, 114 Lake Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – second-degree sale 10 grams or more – a narcotic other than heroin within 90-day period – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 78 months. Fees $75.

Jonathan Ortiz Lazu, 38, 212 Washington Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Terrence Dion White, 41, 307 37th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Assault – fourth-degree – Peace Officer – physically assaults – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 335 days, credit for 29 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test. Dismissed. Count 3: Obstructing legal process with force or violence – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – driving after revocation – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Sabrina Lynne Green, 30, 9033 Vinewood N., Maple Grove. Count 1: Drugs: possession of a controlled substance – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 46 days, credit for 46 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – speeding 89/70. Dismissed.

Dec. 12

McKayla Florence Hernandez, 24, 915 Maple Hill Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 30 days, credit for 26 days served. Fees $75.

Luis Alfonso Borquet, 36, 411 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fugitive from justice from another state – felony. Extradition waived.

James Timothy Buckley, 65, 5776 600th Ave., Walters. Count 1: Traffic – open bottle in motor vehicle. Fees $180.

Chloe Lynn Kleinschrodt, 27, 10182 Bixby Pl., Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 364 days, stay for 362 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $905. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Dec. 13

Elvin Manuel Jimenez-Riera, 26, 317 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle –driver violation. Fees $200. Count 3: Traffic – registration, permit or plates required. Fees $30.

Jordan James Ramirez, 19, 911 S. Peter, Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Landon David Stadheim, 19, 1603 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Gabriela Marceleno Morales, 36, 1106 9th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.