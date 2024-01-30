Dawn Marie Jacobson, age 75, passed away January 25, 2024. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, January 30 at the Saint John’s Lutheran Community – Woodlands on Fountain Lake Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Monday, January 29, at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and for one hour prior to service on Tuesday. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Dawn was born on February 6, 1948, to Derald and Therese (Dusza) Ehrich in Albert Lea, MN. She grew up and received her schooling in Albert Lea and graduated from Albert Lea in 1966. After high school, she earned her cosmetology license and worked at The Looking Glass. She was married to her first husband, Phil Schwartz and the couple had a daughter, Melissa. She later met the love of her life, Bruce Jacobson, and they were united in marriage on May 12, 1978. The couple had a daughter, Jessica. Dawn worked many years of her career as a team leader for Cargill. The family made their home in Albert Lea, where Dawn lived until the time of her death.

Dawn had several hobbies, including gardening, sewing, playing cards, cooking, baking, watching movies, bingo, crafts and painting. Her favorite pastimes included going to the casino with Bruce and feeding the birds. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She devoted the last several years of her life caring for her beloved husband as he battles Parkinson’s Disease.

Dawn is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bruce Jacobson; daughters, Melissa Hanson (Todd), Jessie Jacobson (Kate); grandchildren, Mikayla Hanson, Kylie Hanson, Braden Hanson; siblings, Mike Ehrich (Pat), JoAnn Ehrich, Michelle Ehrich (Jared); in-laws, Merle Jacobson, Laura Mangan (Vince); nieces and nephews, Jill Ehrich (Collin), Brian Ehrich (Jessica), Kim Ehrich (Dusty), Jeremy Bishop, Christopher Bishop, Jenn Yotter (Blake), Amber Bishop, Jazmin Brue, Jadin Brue, Kim Westcott (Joe), Kerry Jacobson (Jenny), Kay Drinkwitz (Paul), Sandi Mangan (Scott), Matt Mangan (Karen); best friend Carol Walls; her sweet dog Joey.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Derald and Therese Ehrich; in-laws, Maynard and Edith Jacobson; sibling, Susan Brown; brother-in-law, Edward Brown; sister-in-law Kay Reese.