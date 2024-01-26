Dolores Arvilla Dorman

June 14, 1929 – January 14, 2024

Dolores Dorman, age 94 residing in Hastings MN, from Albert Lea MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, January 14th, 2024.

Dolores was born on June 14th, 1929, to parents Theodore and Ruby Payne. She enjoyed traveling, Sewing, Bowling, and most of all cooking. Dolores and her husband Bob were fortunate enough to go to Europe to visit their son Kevin while he was stationed in Germany. A trip she never stopped talking about her whole life. Her favorite color was pink and she enjoyed watching the birds (especially the cardinals and the hummingbirds). She dedicated numerous years of her life to raising her children and caring for her family. After her children were all in school, she then worked as a machine operator at Fountain Industries for 20+ years. She was a loyal member of the VFW, Even holding the title of Auxiliary President.

After she retired, Dolores and Bob became winter Texans, Where they enjoyed warm weather, meeting new friends, and relaxing in McAllen, Texas for 17+ winters.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Theodore and Ruby Payne; Husband of 66 years; Robert (Bob); Son, Kevin Dorman; Sister, Priscilla Smith and her Granddaughter, Kelly Phillips.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen Teats (Hastings), David Dorman (Oregon), DeeAnn Estebo (Lakeville), Her 23 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring. Time, Location, and Date to be determined…