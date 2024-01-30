Francis E. Herman, age 83, died Friday, January 26, 2024 at Prairie Senior Cottages in Albert Lea, MN. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 11:00AM at Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells (789 Business Park Drive). Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Francis Edward was born February 9, 1940 the son of Edward and Frances (Staloch) Herman in Mankato, MN. He graduated from Freeborn High School in 1958. He then lived in the Metro area and worked for Menard’s in retail for 25 years until moving to Albert Lea for the last 12 years. Fishing was Francis’ favorite pastime.

He is survived by his brothers: Robert (Candy) Herman, Bill (Joan) Herman, and Michael (Ann) Herman; Nephews: Doyle Herman & Tom Herman; Nieces: Stacia Ikpe, Paula Goettl, Jennifer Van Hal, and Amanda Olson.

He is preceded by his father and mother; brother Gerald; wife Jean; niece Heather; and nephew Jacob.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Croix Hospice or True Friends.