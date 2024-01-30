Grace Haukoos passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at the Thorne Crest Senior Living Community in Albert Lea, MN.

Grace Louise McNeil was born May 1st 1938, to Reverend Harold and Mrs. Rebecca McNeil of Rockville Centre, New York. Grace moved to Albert Lea in 1952 when her father became the minister of 1st Baptist Church. She attended local schools and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1955. Grace married Bob Haukoos, who later became State Representative and Mayor of Albert Lea. They were married for 56 years and became the parents of two children and three grandchildren.

Grace was an intelligent and accomplished woman receiving her bachelor’s degree from Mankato State University. After college she went on to teach high school English at Glenville High School. The Shell Rock Press, a weekly newspaper in Glenville was founded by Grace and she served as publisher and editor for many years. From that endeavor Grace went to work for the State of Minnesota Travel Information Center and then had a long career with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office in St. Paul.

Email newsletter signup

A life-long love of books and literature empowered Grace to open The Constant Reader bookstore in Albert Lea on her 50th birthday.

She is survived by her daughter Miriam of St. Paul, and her son Robert and daughter-in-law Leslie of Agoura Hills, CA, and her triplet grandchildren, Ross Conner, Lauren Grace and John Robert Haukoos.

Grace is preceded in death by her husband Bob, parents Harold and Rebecca McNeil, and brother Douglas McNeil.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 1st at 2:00pm at Bayview Freeborn Funeral and Cremation Services at 1415 Highway 13 North.

In lieu of flowers Grace has requested donations be directed to the Albert Lea Public Library.