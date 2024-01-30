LaVonne “Bonnie” Bailey

LaVonne Marleen Bailey, affectionately known as Bonnie, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Good Samaritan Center in Albert Lea, MN. She was 88 years old. Born on September 18, 1935, in Albert Lea, Bonnie was the beloved daughter of Laurence H. and Margret C. (Weberg) Bailey.

Bonnie lived a life dedicated to service and faith. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, where she remained a devout member for an incredible 88 years. Bonnie graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1953 and went on to work as a secretary and salesperson at Enders Tool Company and Edwards Manufacturing for many fruitful years.

Devoted to her community, Bonnie taught Sunday school to sixth graders at Our Savior’s for 35 years, touching the lives of countless children. She found joy and fulfillment in her active involvement with various duties for the church. Recently, Bonnie became a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manchester, MN.

Bonnie’s caring nature extended beyond her church community. After the passing of her sister, she lovingly raised her two nephews, Peter and Mark, for almost a decade. She became a pillar of strength, a role model, and a guiding light for her niece and nephews. Bonnie’s influence in their lives will forever be cherished.

Bonnie’s memory will be carried on by those she leaves behind: her niece Nancy (Tim) Toft of Ellendale, MN; nephews Peter Heimsness of Gilroy, CA, Daniel Heimsness of San Antonio, TX, and Mark Heimsness of Austin, MN; as well as several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Sharon Ann and Linda Kay.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Pastor Phillip Lepak for his unwavering support and comforting presence during Bonnie’s time of need. Additionally, they would like to extend their appreciation to Bonnie’s devoted caregivers, Lee Wiese, Hein Xuan Nguyen, Shyann Meyer, Sharon Friedman, Kris Senholtz, Gwen Sundve, and Danielle Peterson. The family also wishes to acknowledge the LPNs and CNAs who provided compassionate care to Bonnie.

A memorial service to celebrate Bonnie’s life will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11:00 am at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN. Rev. Phillip Lepak will lead the service, honoring Bonnie. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Inurnment will follow at a later date at Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea.

In honor of Bonnie’s devout faith, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to Manchester Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 101 McKinley Street, Manchester, MN 56007