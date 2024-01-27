McCall promoted to weekend KIMT anchor Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Sananda McCall has been promoted to weekend anchor at KIMT News 3, according to a press release.

McCall joined KIMT News 3 in January 2023 after spending the early stages of her career with IHeart Media-Dallas as a traffic anchor and trainer.

“Sananda has done a tremendous job for us since joining the KIMT team,” said KIMT News Director Dan Clouse. “She connects very well with our viewers.

And this new role will allow her to continue showcasing her versatility as both a reporter and an anchor.”

McCall states, “Getting promoted is a blessing. It’s a great feeling to reach a new checkpoint in my broadcasting career, and I’m always grateful for the hands helping me along the way. I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”

When she isn’t working, McCall enjoys shopping, exploring new musical artists and watching hip hop podcasts. She loves the arts, so she tries to get to museums and installations when she can. Even while busy, she always finds time to call her family between North Carolina and Texas.

You can reach McCall at smccall@kimt.com. KIMT News 3 is the CBS affiliate in Rochester, with studios in Rochester, Albert Lea and Mason City. For more information, visit www.kimt.com.