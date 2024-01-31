Pigeon show this weekend in Albert Lea

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Submitted

The 2024 Southeastern Minnesota Pigeon Association Show will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Albert Lea Armory, 410 Prospect Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Provided

