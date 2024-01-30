Robert John Pestorious passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024, at St. John’s Lutheran Community. He was born August 31, 1928, in Albert Lea, Minnesota to John and Marie (Ravn) Pestorious and was raised with his brother, Gerald Pestorious. Robert graduated from Alden High School in 1947 where he played football, basketball, and baseball; He continued to play softball after high school on town teams and 4-H with friends.

Robert married Wilma Ann Johnson on October 19, 1949, at Hartland Lutheran Church in Hartland, Minnesota. Along with his dad John and his brother Gerald, they farmed their land and raised hogs, chickens, and cattle. He was very active in the Minnesota Cattleman’s Association and the Freeborn County Beef Producers.

Robert was a lifelong member of Concordia Lutheran Church of Pickerel Lake where he served on the church council, cemetery board, and several other committees. Quite the historian, Robert always shared his stories of the past; he liked talking to everyone he met and always walked away knowing their life history…. and they knew him too! Robert and Wilma enjoyed traveling, camping, hunting, and fishing with friends and family. After retiring, they moved to Albert Lea where they lived on Fountain Lake for 20 more years.

Robert loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Wilma, daughter Julie (Charles) Reindal of Alden, son-in-law Dennis Lande of Blaine, and son Paul (RaAnna) Pestorious of Albert Lea; grandchildren Allison (Shawn) Morrison, Shanna (Mike) Lynch, Lisa (Ross) Brown, Derek Lande, Robert (Jerrica) Lande, Chad (Lori) Pestorious, Jade (Amy) Pestorious and BrieAnn Pestorious; step-grandchildren Amanda Ben and Allura; great grandchildren Lucas, Emma and Ava Morrison, Jackson and Vanessa Reid, Liam and Eleanor Lynch, Claire and Everett Brown, Hayden Pestorious, Mya, Ryder and Kaylee Pestorious, Beckett and Baby Lande (due in April); sisters-in-law, Jane Crowe and Jean Collins; and many nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Pestorious, brother Gerald, mother and father-in-law Willie and Alice Johnson, sisters-in-law Elna Pestorious and Harriet Johnson, brothers-in-law Robert Johnson, Wesly Crowe, and Pat Collins, daughter Wanda Lande, granddaughter Joy Reindal, and nephews Leon Pestorious and Neil Johnson.

A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Friday, February 9th at Concordia Lutheran Church of Pickerel Lake with Pastor Kristi Mitchell officiating. Visitation will begin one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. John’s Memory Care Fund or to the Concordia Lutheran Church of Pickerel Lake Cemetery Fund.