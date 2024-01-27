Sports Memories: Hockey team pulls off upset 50 years ago Published 8:55 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

Lauren Klick scored the only goal for the Albert Lea girls’ hockey team as they were defeated 5-1 by Rochester Mayo at the City Arena.

The Albert Lea Tigers boys’ hockey team fell 5-3 to Red Wing at the City Arena. Tyler Prihoda had a hat trick for the Tigers.

The Albert Lea Tigers girls’ basketball team got off to a slow first half start and were defeated 59-50 by Rochester Century. Abbey Arends led the Tigers with 19 points with Morgan Stadheim adding 12. With the loss, the Tigers were 4-8 on the season.

The Albert Lea Tigers wrestling team took third place at the Kiffmeyer Duals in St. Cloud. Cody Hansen, Corey Hansen and Trevor Rasmussen all went 3-0 on the day.

20 years

Albert Lea seniors Becky Birkhofer and Stephen Thorn were Albert Lea High School nominations for the Minnesota State High School League’s AAA Award for Region 1AA.

Ryan Moore scored 23 points and Ben Woodside added 22 but their effort fell short as the Albert Lea boys’ basketball team fell 70-64 to Mankato East in double overtime.

The Albert Lea girls’ hockey team scored seven consecutive goals on their way to a 9-4 win over the Austin Packers. Laura Hillman and Brittany Arendt scored twice, with Jill Woodside, Sarah Jensen, Christine Tubbs, Tessa Christensen and Amy Leach each scoring once.

The Glenville-Emmons boys basketball team defeated LeRoy-Ostrander 52-48 at the Glenville gym. Michael Greibrok led the Wolverines with 16 points with Michael Yocum adding 15.

50 years

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 in Super Bowl VIII. The Vikings only score was a four-yard run by Fran Tarkenton at the end of an 80-yard drive.

The Albert Lea Tigers hockey team traveled to Shattuck Arena in Faribault and pulled off a 3-2 upset in overtime over 15th ranked Farmington. Kent Hanson and Gary Trytten each scored in regulation with Ross Dahl getting the game winner off of a rebound of a Bruce Anderson shot.

The Albert Lea boys’ basketball team defeated Fairmont 64-46 at the Southwest gym. Steve Gilbertson led the Tigers with 17 points with Darrel Johnsrud adding 13.

Former Albert Lea Tiger Jeff McCamy, a forward on the Hamline University basketball team was leading the NAIA District 13 in field goal percentage at 72%.

Former Albert Lea wrestler Craig Johnson, who was a sophomore on Wally Johnson’s University of Minnesota wrestling team had appeared in seven duals with a record of 3-4-4.

An unemployed steelworker was arrested after sending a post card threatening to blow up sportscaster Howard Cossell before his arrival in Buffalo to broadcast a Monday Night Football game.

The Albert Lea Tigers gymnastics team, under coach Gary Neist defeated Waseca 65.60-48.25. Tim Flugum took individual honors in floor exercise, rings, parallel bars, high bar and all-around.

Steve Montei, Tim Westland, Kasey Wadding and Reed Tostenson all scored goals for the Eagles as they defeated the Lions 4-3 in local bantam hockey play.

Alumni update

Dakota Jahnke, a 2023 graduate of Albert Lea High School, was in goal for six games this winter for the Badland Sabres NA3HL hockey team based in Rapid City, South Dakota, before recently tearing his meniscus and seeing his season come to an end. He plans on being back in the nets this fall after surgery.