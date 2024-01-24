Stolen vehicle recovered and other reports Published 11:46 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

A stolen vehicle was recovered at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday at 300 Johnson St.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Email newsletter signup

Police arrested Rodney Lee Anderson, 59, for domestic assault at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday at 525 Commercial St.

2 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited two juveniles for disorderly conduct at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

Attempted break-in reported

Police received a report at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday that someone had attempted to get in a house three nights prior at 131 N. Second Ave.

1 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Jade Donn Riskedahl, 44, on local warrants at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday at 27736 740th Ave. in Clarks Grove.