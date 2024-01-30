Storage units broken into and other reports
Published 12:02 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Three or four storage units were reported broken into at 8:59 a.m. Monday at 101 S. Broadway in Alden.
2 juveniles cited for marijuana
Email newsletter signup
Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana under 21 at 10:22 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School.
Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana under 21 at 10:31 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School.
2 students cited for disorderly conduct
Two students were cited for disorderly conduct at 11:13 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School.
Theft reported
Police received a report at 12:45 p.m. Monday of the possible theft of a wallet at 707 S. Third Ave.