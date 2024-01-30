Storage units broken into and other reports

Published 12:02 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Staff Reports

Three or four storage units were reported broken into at 8:59 a.m. Monday at 101 S. Broadway in Alden.

 

2 juveniles cited for marijuana

Email newsletter signup

Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana under 21 at 10:22 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana under 21 at 10:31 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School.

 

2 students cited for disorderly conduct

Two students were cited for disorderly conduct at 11:13 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School.

 

Theft reported

Police received a report at 12:45 p.m. Monday of the possible theft of a wallet at 707 S. Third Ave.

 

 

 

More News

Retired Navy commander wades into Minnesota’s U.S. Senate race for GOP

Shutout victory for Albert Lea girls’ hockey against Winona

Albert Lea woman injured in Austin crash

Next Step students in Alden leading pop tabs collection

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections