Tournament raises over $10K for Hospice

The 21st annual Mayo Hospice Tournament took place Dec. 8-10 at the Albert Lea Moose Lodge. Here, the tournament committee presents a $10,762 check from the event to Mayo Hospice. The tournament has now raised over $115,000. Provided
Winning the gold division were Shay Tuma, first place; Dan Tuttle, second place; and Cody Schreiber, third place. Provided
Winning in the silver division were Rob Goldman, first place; Bud Deal, second place; and Kasey Habana, third place. Provided
Winning in the Bronze Division were Toby Telles, first place; Al Picha, second place; and Blaine Swenson, third place. Provided
In the women's division the winners were Vicki Lampman, first place; and Jenny Wasmund, second place. Provided