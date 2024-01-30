Trooper charged with murder of Ricky Cobb II makes first court appearance Published 6:46 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

By Jon Collins, Minnesota Public Radio News

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper charged with murder and manslaughter for a fatal shooting during a traffic stop last year appeared in Hennepin County District Court on Monday afternoon.

Trooper Ryan Londregan was charged last week by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty for the killing of 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II last July during a traffic stop.

Londregan appeared in court Monday and acknowledged the charges read to him by a judge. He was not required to post bail but as a part of his conditions of release Londregan agreed to turn over his passport, have no contact with Cobb’s family, not transport any firearms and he agreed to obey all laws and show up for future court appearances.

Londregan, wearing a dark suit and red tie, only spoke when asked to say his name and then to tell the judge he didn’t have any more questions about the process.

The courtroom was packed with dozens of Londregan supporters as well as a smaller number of Cobb supporters. There weren’t any disruptions.

Outside the building, Londregan’s attorney Chris Madel continued his criticism of Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. He questioned why Moriarty didn’t consult with a use of force expert before she decided to file charges.

”Standing behind me is about 100 different current and former police officers,” he said. “here’s a bunch of use of force experts, all she needs to do is email me and I’ll hook her up with one.”

Londregan is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter.

Cobb was pulled over by another trooper on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis shortly before 2 a.m. on July 31, 2023. Troopers learned that Cobb was wanted for violating an “order-for-protection” in Ramsey County.

In body camera video released by the State Patrol, a trooper approaches on the driver’s side and eventually asks Cobb to step out of the car and hand over the car keys, saying he’d explain what’s happening once Cobb stepped out of the vehicle. Seconds later, the troopers open the car doors on both sides and Cobb starts to drive away.

Footage shows Cobb’s car moving as officers on each side try to force him out of the car followed by several shots into the vehicle by Londregan.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said the car traveled about a quarter mile on the interstate before crashing into a barrier. Cobb was declared dead at the scene.

The BCA said a firearm and two cartridges were found in the car but that Cobb wasn’t holding the gun at any time during the stop.

When announcing charges against Londregan last week, Moriarty said state troopers are only allowed to use deadly force when it’s necessary to protect someone from death or great bodily harm. She said the trooper didn’t follow his training by firing at a fleeing car.

Londregan is on paid administrative leave while the state Department of Public Safety investigates the shooting. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 29.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Cobb family attorneys didn’t comment directly on the arraignment. However, they reiterated their contention that Londregan used excessive force.