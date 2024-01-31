Winter load increases end in south, southeast and metro frost zones Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will end winter load increases in the south, southeast and metro frost zones at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Seasonal load limit zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map.

Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits.

Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal (axle weight limits).

MnDOT will report start and end dates on its 24-hour automated message center at 1-800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, and locally at 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.