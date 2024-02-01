1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports Published 4:23 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Deputies arrested Alex Lee Burris, 24, for domestic assault after receiving a report of domestic assault on Friday night at a residence on the 200 block of East Main Street in Alden.

1 injured in crash

One person was reportedly injured after a crash at 2:09 a.m. Saturday a 81211 320th St.

Items reported stolen, lock cut

Deputies received a report at 7:01 p.m. Saturday of a lock that was cut on a gate and a property ransacked at 15131 800th Ave. in Glenville. A flat bed trailer was reported missing, along with a wood burner stove and generator.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 6:42 p.m. Friday at 702 E. 13th St.

Window reported broken

A window was reported broken at 7:25 p.m. Friday at 2102 E. Main St.

4 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested December Lee Gonzalez, 39, on a warrant at 11:06 p.m. Saturday at 406 S. Central Ave. in Hollandale.

Police arrested Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 27, on local warrants at 11:56 p.m. Friday at 906 W. Front St.

Police arrested Andrea Jean Anderson, 52, on a local warrant at 8:12 a.m. Saturday at 302 E. Fifth St.

Police arrested Juan Carlos Diaz, 65, on local warrants at 8:01 p.m. Saturday at 928 W. Front St.

Vehicle broken into

Police received a report of a vehicle that was broken into at 9:28 a.m. Saturday at 213 N. Third Ave. Money was taken.

2 arrested on A&D holds

Police arrested Ramiro Valles Jr., 32, on an arrest and detain hold at 8:38 p.m. Saturday at 801 Lincoln Ave.

Police arrested Pha Or Gee, 35, on an arrest and detain hold at 11:04 p.m. Saturday at 324 Burr Oak Drive.

Pedestrian reportedly struck by car

A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car and had a leg injury at 4:37 p.m. Sunday at 126 W. Clark St.

Man arrested after reported shoplifting

Police arrested William Jon Gunderson, 29, after receiving a report of a possible shoplifter at 5:51 p.m. Sunday at 1721 W. Main St.