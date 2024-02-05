5 things to do this week: Community breakfast, Galentine’s and more Published 3:27 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

By Ayanna Eckblad

1

Community breakfast

First Lutheran Church will host a community breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the church in Albert Lea. There will be biscuits and sausage gravy, French toast, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice. Cost is $10 with all proceeds going to the All Together Albert Lea Inclusive Playground.

2

Downtown Albert Lea Galentine’s Ladies’ Night Out

Head over to downtown Albert Lea from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday for a special Galentine’s Ladies’ Night Out. Treat yourself to some treats, samples, specials and prizes from Albert Lea’s local stores. Afterward, bring a receipt from a participating retailer to 112 On Broadway and get $5 off of a $25 food and drink purchase. For a list of participating businesses and other information go to the event’s Facebook post at https://fb.me/e/46ikVqajU.

3

Galentine’s Day Champagne Stroll

Lake Mills will host a free champagne stroll event on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Stop into the The Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation office on Friday or Saturday to get your disposable champagne flute or pick up your goodie-filled VIP bag. VIP bags can be purchased ahead of time at https://www.lakemillsia.org/product-page/galentines-day-LM. Use your glass around town to sample signature champagne creations at participating local retailers and restaurants. Participants are invited to vote for which champagne was the best.

4

Mardi Gras Dinner Party

Celebrate Mardi Gras right in Iowa with a special Mardi Gras style sit-down dinner on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Worth Brewing Bee Hive Ballroom in Northwood. Wear your dinner party best, mardi gras mask and beads if you choose. The meal includes an appetizer, choice of entree of chicken gumbo or seafood jambalaya, side and dessert for $30. There will be optional cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. RSVP by email at manager@worthbrewing.com with first and last names of attendees and choice of entree.

5

Moose Lodge Albert Lea with Ron and Steve Unplugged

Come to the Moose Lodge 1703 Chapter 1364 in Albert Lea on Friday evening for live music by classic rock and pop artists Ron & Steve Unplugged. They will be playing from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.