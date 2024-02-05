5 things to do this week: Squidward Day, Rock on Ice and more Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

By Ayanna Eckblad

1

Spongebob Fans Annoy Squidward Day

Fans of Spongebob are invited to the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village on Thursday any time during normal business hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for recognized “holiday” Annoy Squidward Day. If you can tell museum staff how SpongeBob relates to Freeborn County history, your admission is free for the day. SpongeBob may make an appearance throughout the day as well.

2

Valentine’s Day Rock on Ice

Come to the Albert Lea City Arena at 7 p.m. Friday for Rock on Ice with DJ Kessel. The entry fee is $5 which includes skate rentals, but skate sizes are limited.

3

Non-Valentine party

The Albert Lea Art Center will host a party for single people from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The cost is $10 at the door. There will be free slices of Jake’s Pizza and a cash bar from 112 on Broadway.

4

AJ’s Crime & Cocktails

Head over to the Thirsty Fox Pub from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday for AJ’s Crime & Cocktails featuring authors Jason Lee Willis and Chris Norbury. Limited seating is available so make sure to secure your free spot by messaging AJ’s Book Hideaway. The authors will be delving into their books, and there will be food and cocktails available to purchase.

5

Live music by James Bracken

Local Indie-folk artist James Bracken will come to Lucky’s Pub in Hayward from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. See the talented musician play the guitar and harmonica simultaneously as he performs a variety of covers. The pub’s kitchen will be open until 9 p.m.